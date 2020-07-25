Former Kogi-West senator Dino Melaye stole the show Saturday at the start of the re-election campaign of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin.

Called to address the physically distanced crowd at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Melaye warned all those who plan on rigging the September election to shelve the idea.

To the surprise of his audience, he said anyone contemplating such plan will ‘Receive COVID-19.”

He chanted the curse, like a prayer warrior, repeatedly: “Receive COVID, Receive COVID, Receive COVID”.





He directed his curse at Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who he referenced by innuendo as ‘those who put dollars in pocket’.

The Obaseki campaign has reportedly mounted billboards in Benin, attacking the Kano governor.

Obaseki is campaigning for a second term in office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, after he defected from his original platform, the All Progressives Congress.

“When I was thrown out in the rain, and the political storm, you gave me the umbrella to shield me,” the governor said at the campaign while thanking the PDP.

He also urged supporters to shun all forms of misconduct during the election, slated for September 19.

“We do not want bloodshed,” he said.

