A 33 year-old Lagos resident, Chimezie Mba, has been arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court for refusing to pay his hotel bills and assaulting the workers.

Police at Maroko Division further accused Mba of assaulting three workers of the hotel.

Mba, according to the charge sheet, stabbed one Sikiru Sosanya and beat up two other female workers, who demanded payment.

The women were identified as Nicola Akorah and Lizzy Akorah.





On Friday, the accused, who was described as a footballer, was slammed with a three count charge of obtaining service fraudulently and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The case is before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Police Counsel, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji told the Court that the accused committed the offence on 23 July, 2020 at H3 Luxury Cottage, at Anjorin Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Osuji told Magistrate A.O Erinle that the accused lodged at the hotel for weeks and was served food.

But when the management of the hotel presented a bill of N1,300,000 for him to pay before he could check out, he assaulted three workers of the hotel.

Osuji said Mba stabbed one of them with a knife.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 173, 172 and 314(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Erinle granted him N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Erinle adjourned the case till 27 August, 2020 for mention.

He also ordered that the defendant be kept at the Maroko Police Division, Lekki, Lagos in compliance to the COVID-19 protocols till he perfected the bail conditions.