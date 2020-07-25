By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government has stopped the Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST, from implementing its new increase in obtaining licence fees and renewal.

NIPOST had come up with outrageous new increase in obtaining licence for courier services and renewal.

But Minister of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Patami on Saturday suspended the new increase, saying that NIPOST did not have the power to unilaterally increase licence fees without the approval of the minister.

“The Management of NIPOST felt, it was within its power to increase fees without our final approval. They stated: “the issues of fees, penalties & day to day administration are devolved in Section 6 (3) on NIPOST.”

REPLY: Pls stop it, respond to our msg,” Pantami tweeted,

Pantami added that the power of regulation of NIPOST lied with the minister and that any change must be approved by the minister.

“The power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the Minister. Any change of fee must be specific and be approved by him before implementation. I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move,” he said.