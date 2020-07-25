By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Ini Edo took to social media to share pictures from her photo shoot where she’s wearing a yellow ensemble.

The 38 year old movie star revealed that her passion burns brighter than her fears and she’ all about uplifting and empowering the today woman.

Edo began her acting career in 2000, and has featured in over 100 movies.She hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Read her post:





‘And one day, I discovered that I was fierce, strong and full of life and not even I could hold myself back because my passion burns brighter than my fears .

Am all about uplifting and empowering the today woman… it’s not going to be an easy road.. but with a willing heart, impossible is nothing.. Sit tight, keep your fingers crossed.. better days are ahead ❤️’