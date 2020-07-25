Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Three kidnappers were killed and pump action rifles, bullets, masks and charms recovered in a raid of their hideout by hunters in Kogi.

The raid was staged in the early hours of Saturday on the Lokoja-Okene highway, a notorious axis of kidnappers.

Two informants to the kidnappers were also arrested during the raid by a team of hunters and neighbourhood watchers from Okehi and Adavi local government councils of the state.





The kidnappers who were said to be planning to stage an attack on travellers on the road, got their comeuppance when two of their informants were arrested.

The Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Governor Yahaya Bello on Security Matters in charge of Okehi Local Government Area, Abdulraheem Ohiare and his Adavi countapart, Joseph Omuya Salami, had led the hunters to the hideouts of the kidnappers following intelligence report.

The hunters who were on patrol at about 4.30 am apprehended the informants, one Mr Godwin Peter a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area and one Sanni Habib, a native of Idoji in Okene Local Government Area.

Upon interrogation, they both confessed that they were informants to the kidnappers in their operations.

The duo eventually led the hunters alongside the SSA Security from Adavi and Okehi to the kidnappers’ hideout.

It was gathered that on getting to their hideouts, the hunters engaged the kidnappers in gun battle during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshot wounds.