Celebrity couple Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson announced the arrival of their son who they named ‘Win Harrison Wilson’ on Friday July 24th 2020.

The lovebirds who married in 2016 have a daughter Sienna, and this will be their second child together. The mum of two already has a son Future Jnr from her previous engagement, making them a family of 5.

Check out how they welcomed their newborn home with balloons and lovely decoration and the caption here…

‘Welcome Home Win 💙’





