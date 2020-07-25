By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Commissioner of Youth and Sport, Seun Fakorede has condemned the act of some security operative who molested an ex-corps member in Ibadan.

Fakorede, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus, in a statement on his Instagram page, described the police officers’ action as a barbaric, and grossly unacceptable one which should be condemned in its entirety.

The youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history, also noted that the action of the security operatives suggested a sinister motive behind the whole act.





He, therefore, called on the authorities of the Nigerian Police to make sure the perpetrators who have been arrested should be brought to book.

He wrote, “On Wednesday, my attention was drawn to a viral video of an ex-corps member named Towobola arrested by the security operatives in the residence of a suspected armed robber/kidnapper in the city of Ibadan.

“The video which has attracted strong indignation from the general public admits the fact that this action of the law enforcement agents is grossly unacceptable and should be condemned in its entirety.

“As the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports and the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the State I lent my voice to the condemnation of this barbaric act by this enforcement agents, I equally condemn the uncivil and unprofessional manner in which the operatives were interrogating Towobola about her private life in the glare of the whole world which suggested a sinister motive behind the whole act.

“We have called on the authorities in the Nigeria Police to not only investigate but also to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastard act are brought to book so as to serve as deterrence to others.

“The State Coordinator, NYSC Oyo State, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, has equally added her voice to that of others who have risen to condemn the way and manner in which the men of the force dehumanized the lady in question. She condemns this act of brutality against an innocent Youth who was going about her legitimate business of peddling her wares, shoes, to be precise. It was quite unfortunate for her to have been turned into a victim of circumstances and an object of ridicule despite the fact that she was not found in any crime scene, neither was anything incriminating discovered on her.

“However, the information reaching me is that the Inspector General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to Towobola and the investigation has led to the identification of three Police Officers and one Civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act.

“Two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji & Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public. They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti.”