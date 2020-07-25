By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has no candidate.

Wike stated this on Saturday while addressing the crowd at the campaign flag-off for the re-election of Godwin Obaseki.

“APC has no candidate. Ize-Iyamu is not a candidate for the election. Don’t be afraid, nobody can rig this election. No one man can decide for us in Edo.





“APC has no candidate to match PDP’s candidate. I can’t talk about him because he is not worth it. Be watchful and vote rightly,” he said.

Wike, who recalled the negative statements made by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole against the APC’s candidate, said Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, cannot be trusted.

“Edo people are not fools, you should not dance to his [Oshiomhole’s] tune.

“APC believes in rigging, but it will be difficult for them in Edo. Obaseki has done well, he disappointed the godfathers in Edo.

“We will retain the state as PDP, let’s replicate what we did in Rivers State by staying back and protect your votes. Nothing will happen to anybody. Election will be won by Obaseki’s achievements. God-fatherism will not rise again,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said that Oshiomhole could not eat his cake and still have it.

“You can’t eat your cake and have it. He was all over the place in the past, condemning god-fatherism, but now wants to become a godfather in Edo.”

Tambuwal, who noted that Edo is a very strategic and important state in Nigeria, appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari not to fail to deliver free and fair election in Nigeria.

This is even as he charged Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, to build on the legacy of Attahiru Jega.

“Mahmood has a date with history in Edo elections and other states. He must be neutral and conduct a free and fair election.

“You have a name and reputation at stake. Don’t allow anyone to use you to do his dirt job,” he said.

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, noted that the debt profile left by Oshiomhole was settled by Obaseki.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State described Obaseki as a good product to sell.

In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said he was happy to see all PDP stalwarts coming as one in Edo State.

“Things are getting better, let it be so and continue. Come and deliver the state to PDP,” he said.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who handed the party’s flag to Obaseki, noted that all that needed to be said had been said by Oshiomhole.

He, therefore, urged Obaseki not to dissipate much energy on the election but concentrate on governance.

Secondus added that the Edo election would be a litmus test for the administration of President Buhari.

In his acceptance speech, elated Obaseki, said his main concern was how to make Edo great again.

He said: “Our message is one, our message is that of hope. We will continue to focus on how to improve governance, how to improve and transform the lives of the people.

“We will concentrate on youth empowerment, to ensure that Edo becomes one of the greatest states in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the bloody clash between supporters of the APC and PDP which occurred at the palace of the Benin Monarch earlier in the day, Obaseki warned his supporters not to retaliate but conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

“We do not want bloodshed. Do not retaliate for us. What they are trying to do is to scare the people,” Obaseki said.