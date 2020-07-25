By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lawyer to Nigerian popular musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo also known as D’banj, has said the singer is forging ahead with the N1.5bn libel suit filed against Seyitan Babatayo.

This is coming after the Nigerian Police Force discontinued investigation, saying they were unable to establish a case of rape brought by Seyitan Babatayo against the musician.

Ms Babatayo earlier wrote in a letter dated July 17 that she was withdrawing from the case for personal reasons.





The letter was addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu through her lawyer Olamide Omileye.

Babatayo’s letter read: “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons. Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Umar Sanda in response said the police had also discontinued investigation, saying they were unable to establish a case of rape against the musician born Oladapo Oyebanjo.

A human rights group Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER) said Seyitan withdrew the case without receiving any monetary compensation.

“On July 13, 2020, Ms. Babatayo informed STER that a private non-monetary agreement was reached with D’Banj’s team. We, therefore, present this statement as the full account of our stewardship on this matter,” the group said in a statement.

Babatayo had accused D’banj via tweets of raping her in Glee Hotel, Lagos, sometime in December 2018, an allegation the musician has denied.

D’Banj had filed a suit against her for N1.5 billion, saying the allegation had caused him mental agony, ridicule, embarrassment and marital disharmony.

During an interview with newsmen, D’Banj’s lawyer disclosed that the case is still in court.

“They withdrew their petition but the police said they could not prove a case of rape against D’Banj. This fact should not be hidden. It is based on this they are begging him to withdraw the case but I have not received any letter from my client asking me to withdraw the case. So, the case in court is still alive,” Ozekhome said.

D’Banj had on July 3, 2020, filed a defamation suit before an FCT High Court requesting the court to order Seyitan to tender a letter of apology for the accusations directed at him, which he claimed has caused him “embarrassment, ridicule, derision, marital disharmony, mental agony, and psychological trauma.”