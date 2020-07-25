By Paul Iyoghojie

A Lagos woman, Mojisola Ajayi has been docked before a Lagos Magistrate’s court for allegedly obtaining N39,375,000 from a businessman, Mr Samuel Olusanya Bajomo under false pretence.

Police at the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS on Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, Lagos said that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of FSARS, Fimihan Adeoye ordered his men led by SP Theophilus Nwankpa to arrest and investigate the accused.

This followed a petition by Bajomo.





Ajayi was arraigned before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a three count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Abraham Fadipe informed the court that the defendant committed the offence between 16 March, 2018 and 6 March, 2020 at 14, Asenuga Street, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Fadipe told the court that defendant tricked the complainant, Samuel Bajomo and collected N39,375,000 from him with the pretest to help him purchase a landed property with a complete building at Pavilion Estate, Wumba District, Abuja, Nigeria.

He said the defendant prepared a forged acknowledgement deposit letter for one unit of 3 bedroom terrace at Pavilion Estate, Wumba District, Abuja to deceive the complainant and collected the money from him

Fadipe said that the defendant after collecting the money from the complainant, fled and converted the money to her personal use before she was later arrested at a hide out in Lagos following a tip off.

He said the offence, the defendant committed were punishable under sections 313, 314, 287(7)(9)(e) and 365(3)(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.2015

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, B.O Osunsanmi granted her N2m bail with two sureties, 0ne of whom must own a landed property in Lagos.

Osunsanyo adjourned the case till 16 September, 2020 for mention and directed that the defendant be detain at the FSARS Command, Lagos till she perfected the bail conditions