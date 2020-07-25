Neo

By Jennifer Okundia

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure 26, made waves on Twitter trends after he disclosed during a discussion with fellow housemates that iPhone 12 came out last year.

The ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native popularly referred to as Neo, disclosed that his friends literally poured liquor on the phone which Apple is yet to release and everyone were shocked.

Fans have since taken to social media to tease the season 5 Big Brother Naija star who describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart.


Check on it…