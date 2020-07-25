By Jennifer Okundia

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure 26, made waves on Twitter trends after he disclosed during a discussion with fellow housemates that iPhone 12 came out last year.

The ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native popularly referred to as Neo, disclosed that his friends literally poured liquor on the phone which Apple is yet to release and everyone were shocked.

Fans have since taken to social media to tease the season 5 Big Brother Naija star who describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart.





Check on it…

Nobody: Absolutely no one: Not a single soul: Neo: when iPhone 12 came out last year, my guys open drink dey pour am ontop😭😭😭#BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/u7cbYCwTeA — Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 25, 2020

Me chilling while watching neo and vee telling lies ..If them born ehn ,na lai mohammad dem go born..i no blame them sha,neo hear say vee no like android so baba just crate iphone 12 from him village..#BBNaijia2020 #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/b8muiVuqon — olawale thomas (@olawalethomas5) July 25, 2020

#BBNaijia2020 neo wanted to say iPhone 11 but for the story to be sweet, my guy say na iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/1trUrXpPrR — emmyshon (@emmyshon) July 25, 2020

Neo: Baby I'm getting you a new phone, It's iphone 12 , Hope you'd like it? Vee : iphone 12 is out ? Neo : not really, I contacted the manufacturers to build it specially for you. anything for you my love. Vee: OMG… you're such a darling#BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/5V2spCwrIO — MRS PULISIC (@airotxtoria) July 25, 2020

#BBNaijia2020

Naira Marley is lord of lamba…

But when Neo mentioned iPhone 12…

NAIRA MARLEY: 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/3rO3cD7DF0 — Olamide (@or_lamide1) July 25, 2020

#BBNaijia2020

Big Brother calling iPhone Headquarters to confirm iphone 12 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QMrZbThsqR — CONTENT LORD (@DONJAZZCRE3) July 25, 2020

Neo: when Iphone 12 came out that time…. Steve Jobs from his grave: #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/PL6lXFXNpw — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) July 25, 2020

Stop bragging abt things you have and those u didn’t, don’t let your mouth shame you the way neo’s mouth did. Nigga legit said iphone 12😂🤣 — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) July 25, 2020

This is how Neo will be interviewed when he is out of #BBNaijia2020

House by Apple staffs.

Apple staff : Sir can you explain how you and your friends got the iphone 12 last year? pic.twitter.com/FU4QPYOraa — Youngbossli (@youngbossli) July 25, 2020

Owner of iPhone company effcc,interpol,FBI,CSI and SARS after hearing neo's iPhone 12 tales

👇#BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/ZGH42TTPkM — Don jazzy's rejected son (@Casspernova) July 25, 2020