Nigerian recording artist, singer-songwriter and talented vocalist Tolani is out with her latest single entitled ‘Badman’

On “Badman” she adds: “Badman’ is a song exploring the habit of getting caught up with the ‘bad boys’ so to speak… being drawn to that high. I feel like there’s this subliminal message that love isn’t love unless it’s turbulent in some way… and so, you get caught up in a cycle of looking for the wrong things in potential lovers.”

Her previously released track “Ba Mi Lo” has racked up two million views on YouTube and her single “Liar” is also over a million streams.



