Adeola Osinuga, wife of the late Nigerian Singer, Nomoreloss, has died.

Multiple reports said the former staff of Rhythm 93.7 FM died on Friday in Lagos, after losing a four-year battle against Fibromyalgia.

Adeola’s husband, Nomoreloss died in March 2016.

They got married in 2008 and were blessed with daughter Mo in 2011.





More to follow