Beauty and style entrepreneur Dodos is answering questions from her followers on what they think about her personally.

Some of the questions are hilarious while others are plainly true concerning the character of the award winning makeup artiste.

In a statement, she said:

Hey guys, I know I’m a bit late on this tag but I’ve watched a few and found them really fun, so wanted to answer some of my viewers assumptions. I got so many assumptions I had to split the video in half!





She is from Delta State, Nigeria and she is based in Lagos with her husband.