29-year-old fashion entrepreneur and single mum of one Wathoni Anyansi and her fellow Big brother housemate Ka3na have had their first fight.

The duo were seen exchanging words and cursing themselves while other housemates were trying to settle the cause of the fight.

Kate “Ka3na” Jones 26, an entrepreneur from Port Harcourt, Nigeria said she isn’t Wathoni’s mate. She describes herself as a strong woman whose dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.

Check out the reactions on Twitter…





Fight don start between Katrina and wathoni #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/mWPGo2P09y — kiddwaya’s baby (@fatimaahmad_01) July 24, 2020

See my beautiful Wathoni crying…I think it time for Katrina to go home #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/sADhL4DGxb — a man call god (@AriyoDamilola14) July 24, 2020

Abeg let them quarrel… Katrina and Wathoni.. 😂😂😂… We're tired of the Kumbaya… #BBNaijia #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/5xtbzJFnhA — Onos.. Likely to ship Dozo and Kidrica.. 😂😂 (@Whoknwstmrw) July 24, 2020

So katrina (27) asking Wathoni (29) ‘am i ur mate’? E be things #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/QVSe9549X7 — Izzy Prince (@iizzyyppp) July 24, 2020

So Wathoni know sey she no get stamina and strength for fight na em she come go challenge person like Katrina wey everything about her na street and area? Two minutes babe don dey cry wey fight never start.#BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/760HZkPX7C — Laycon’s PA (@Marylinbeckas) July 24, 2020

I actually feel for wathoni😥

Katrina looks lyk a trouble lady sha pic.twitter.com/YwnKrvBd3f — Rhoxy (@rhoxy_2k) July 24, 2020

#BBNaija am voting katrina when she is up l don't giv3 a fuck😂🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/PKOaSjKceq — fucken loyals tell them 💃💃💃💃 face off👑 (@Nakiryadoreen21) July 24, 2020

Wathoni preparing for Royal Rumble with Katrina #BBNaijia #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/RtvlSP6fPV — Big Brother Naija Update (@manlikedesigns) July 24, 2020

Katrina- I'm here to tell you guys that I ain't going nowhere soon..

Me to Katrina- Shebi you will come and vote for yourself from inside that house na?😏😏😏😏

Be there yarning dust!!! pic.twitter.com/y0w19JIoJl — Kesh (@Iamkeshk) July 21, 2020

Wathoni has a parenting blog. She is bilingual, speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.