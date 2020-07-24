Bimbo Oshin, one of the best Nollywood actresses who have graced our screen, clocks 49 today.

In special poses posted on Instagram to mark her birthday, she looks elegant and belies her new age.

The ageless actress also thanked God for the gift of life.

She said: “I am very grateful to God for where I am today and looking forward to a better future, God, thank you for giving me the unique opportunity to be able to wish myself a happy birthday today in good health and happiness.





“I pray that You will continue to bestow blessings of health and joy on my life.

“Thank you!!! My phenomenal Creator, you make every day of my life so wonderfully beautiful, as only You can do what no man can do ! Nothing is comparable to Joy, good health and wealth given by God. I will forever be grateful to the one and only awesome and mighty God. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEEEE AGBEKEADE AYA OLA IBIRONKE.”

See some of her birthday pictures below:

Fans and friends have already flooded her wall with over 18,000 congratulatory messages.

Bimbo Oshin was born in Ondo, a state in southwest Nigeria.

She attended the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy.

Bimbo commenced her acting career in 1996 and has remained at the top despite the battle for relevance in the Industry.

She was honoured with an Icon Category Award at the 2016 Afro-Heritage Broadcasting and Entertainment and Awards.