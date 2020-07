2018 former Big Brother Naija housemate Vanessa Emikhe-Williams aka Vandora has added a new age and she’s feeling gangster.

The content creator and vlogger announced the good news on her Instagram page, sharing a picture of her red themed shoot with the caption below:

‘It’s my Birthday and I feel really Gangster because I am all about that Shmoney!!!!!

🤩🤩🤩

Grateful to GoD he Gat me!!!’