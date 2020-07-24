By Jennifer Okundia

Famous Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed her disappointment at how girls use aphrodisiac to trap wealthy men instead of working to earn a living.

The humanitarian and entrepreneur stated that those who come online dishing relationship advice should rather teach young women how to make money.

‘Do I Believe in traditionally herbal aphrodisiac, Yes i believe some natural herbs can enhance better sex but no I don’t believe in the other part of this work that looks or feel like jazz’ she wrote:





Please Teach young girls to make money, not every day relationship advice🤦‍♀️

(It’s becoming sickening)

Chasing after a rich man is not an achievement..

Don’t get me wrong,Having a rich man by your side to support your OBVIOUS hard work is not a sin.

But there are some Extremely lazy girls/women who just feel that a man most be a success ticket..

Some women will have 1 million and buy kayamata for 900k and then still cry economy bad..

Women who don’t believe in themselves to amount to nothing unless thru. A man or aphrodisiac 🙇🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️

#Success seeks success

just like we women are attracted to successful men so are men attracted to successful women..

Sisterly leave kayamata, Work, Pray and be a BOSS He too can be proud of..

TEACH THEM HOW TO ATTRACT MILLIONS NOT JUST men.

#ps:- Dear young girls there are still women out there conquering the world on their Own..

There is Pride in been your Own success!!

#KINGTONTO

#MAMAKING

#TONTODIKEH #MRMOM

Awwww So many K.sellers in my dm,

No No No No No I’m not even trying to ruin your businesses….

NEVER!!!!!

first of all, your Oga madam is my friend.

I love her and trust me I love her work ethics and her hardworking nature.

Do I believe in what she sells NO.

Do I believe in what any of you sells NO

Do I Believe in traditionally herbal aphrodisiac, Yes i believe some natural herbs can enhance better sex but no I don’t believe in the other part of this work that looks or feel like jazz

You see it’s wrong to assume every thing that glitters is gold, I have heard of K.sellers renting Dollars from banks, Aboki(Mallam) just to create an Illusion to draw the public’s attention into assuming the money was made using their products…

personally I think that genius..

An extremely smart move..

I call that Aggressive publicity(Same thing with a slim girl advertising for fat burner products OR oyibo advertising bleaching Creme(im on this Creme table thou, man most eat 🤣🤣🤣🤣)

That’s a Very good Marketing strategy But these young girls of today May not know this and they become LAZY.

I respect everyone of you who is a seller but allow me Educate these young girls who SOLELY depend on you to make it!!

All I am saying is there is MORE TO LIFE THAN 24/7 plotting to Hook a man as suppose we just WORKHARD..

Shoutout to every hard working Woman out there..

Let’s keep Learning!!