By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ogundokun Babatunde Abodunrin, popularly known Tiuns is set to release his debut Extend Playlist, titled “LIGHT”.

The highly gifted Tiuns featured Nigerian artiste, Lyta and also employs the service of Ckay, Dtaks, Magicsticks, and Qasebeatz

The 24 years old singer who hails from Esie, Kwara State, stated that the project portrays the struggles, pains, ups, and downs and challenges life has thrown towards him.





“From the moment I recorded these songs, it has always been on my mind to put the songs together and name it Light. I feel that’s what it portrays generally looking at the messages the songs pass across to my audience and fans.

“When I look back at where I was coming from, the struggles, pains, ups and downs and challenges life has thrown towards me in this journey to fame and success, I feel my light has to shine around the world,” Tiuns expressed huge excitement about the project.