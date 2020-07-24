The Lagos State Government has allayed the fear of residents as the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed by 12 midnight today for repair.

The closure of the bridge will be closed for six months.

The state government stated this at a joint press conference addressed by the Commissioners for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde; Special Advisers to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye and Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Special Adviser on Transportation, as well as chairman of the presidential Taskforce Team on Apapa, Mr. Kayode Opeifa.

The government also said funding for the reconstruction of Abule-Egba-Toll Gate route on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was ready but work is being delayed due to the procurement process.





Information Commissioner, Omotoso assured that all well-known traffic management strategies had been put in place to ensure a smooth ride.

According to Transportation Commissioner, Oladeinde, there was no need to worry as 75 per cent road users would not be affected, pointing out that the 25 per cent that would be affected, alternative routes had been created for them and would most times be traveling against traffic.

The Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye said the government had assigned all the responsibilities to all the traffic management agencies in the state, especially the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA), adding that major repairs had been carried out on inner roads in areas like Oyingbo and Yaba that have direct links with the bridge to ensure hitch-free ride.

According to her, the alternative routes would make movement easier for people, assuring that the state government had done everything to make life a little more comfortable for people as they journeyed to ensure a smooth ride.

Also, Special Adviser on Transportation, Fayinka said not less than 650 LASTMA officials would take the lead in traffic management to be complemented by other traffic agencies and “they are well prepared and trained and are ready”.

Speaking, Opeifa assured that there was no cause for alarm because it is something that has been done before and like before there won’t be much stress or hardship on road users.