By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, popularly referred to as ”Adeherself” has regained her freedom after meeting bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on June 16 arrested and prosecuted her and 4 others over online scams.

Adeherself, 20, was arraigned on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents.





On July 15, Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, granted Adeherself N500,000 bail. The judge also ordered that she must provide two sureties.

She has recently met all her bail conditions.

Last night, her mom briefly went live on Instagram to thank fans for their support during her arrest before she quickly deleted the post.

She later shared a photo of her daughter on her own page and wrote: “To God be the glory, God thanks you for everything, you know the end from the beginning and all glory adoration and honour be to your holy name.”

