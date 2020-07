Talented Nigerian artiste Udoka Chigozie Oku, better known by his stage name Selebobo, a.k.a Mixx Monsta comes through with a brand new EP dubbed “Bobo of Africa.”

‘Bobo of Africa’ housed 7 lovely tracks including the previously released “Dai Dia” which features Cartel Music pioneer, Tekno.

The talented act is currently signed to Made Men Music Group. He is best known for his singles, “Yoyo’, “Selfie”, and “Waka Waka”.





