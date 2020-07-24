A popular Max FM Lagos radio presenter Iya Jogbo, with the real name Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, is dead.

According to the management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News, and Max FM Lagos and Abuja, Iya Jogbo died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

She was popular with the Wetin Dey show on Max FM. Her act included embodying several characters across the Nigerian zeitgeist. She was usually lively and engaging.

Speaking on behalf of the staff and management of TVC Communications and Max FM, Andrew Hanlon, CEO of TVC Communications said,





“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved ‘Wetin Dey’ radio show on Max FM. She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day.”