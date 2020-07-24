Paris-Saint Germain won the Coupe de France on Friday night, but the ultimate price was paid with the loss of Kylian Mbappe to injury in the first half.

All thanks to Brazilian forward Neymar who scored the only goal of the encounter.





PSG, awarded the Ligue 1 title on a points-per-game basis after the season was called off in April, made it a double through Neymar’s 14th-minute effort but it proved a pyrrhic victory.

Loic Perrin was sent off in the 31st minute following a cynical tackle on Mbappe, who was withdrawn with an apparent ankle injury and later returned to the bench on crutches with his leg in a brace, making him a serious doubt for PSG’s return to Champions League action next month.