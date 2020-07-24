The Premier League has revealed the resumption date for the 2020/21 season as the current season ends on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League stated that the new season will start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.

It was also confirmed that the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8, 2021.

However, the implication of the schedules date is that the season will begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.





A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”