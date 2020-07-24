Interim National Chairman of APC, Mala Mai Buni with Yakubu Dogara leaving the State House, Abuja after seeing President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja where he announced his return to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Dogara came to the Villa along with the Interim National Chairman of APC, and Governor of Yobe State, Mala Mai Buni.
President Buhari with Dogara and Mala Mai Buni at the State House, Abuja.
L-R: Buni, Buhari and Dogara at the State House, Abuja
NIGERIAN POLITICS,NA WAH!!!