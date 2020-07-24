The rape case against Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj, has been dropped.

The case was dropped as Seyitan Babatayo who accused him wrote a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

In a letter dated July 17, 2020 addressed to the Inspector-General of Police through her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, she said she was withdrawing from the case for personal reasons.

The letter read in part, “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons. Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement.”





Reacting to the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Umar Sanda, said an investigation had discontinued due to lack of evidence.

The letter read in part, “In view of the foregoing facts, investigation was discontinued as no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect.”

However, human rights group, Stand To End Rape Initiative, known as STER, said Seyitan decided to end the case without receiving any monetary compensation.

The statement read in part, “On July 13, 2020, Ms. Babatayo informed STER that a private non-monetary agreement was reached with D’Banj’s team. We, therefore, present this statement as the full account of our stewardship on this matter.”