By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

COVID-Organics, Madagascar’s herbal drink, touted by President Rajoelina as a cure and prevention for COVID-19 has been found ineffective.

The sobering verdict was given by Nigeria’s government on Thursday.

According to health minister, Osagie Ehanire, the herbal drink did not show any evidence that it had real curative properties against COVID-19.





Ehanire spoke at the 52nd Joint National Briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19.

According to him, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has shared its final report on the evaluation of the COVID Organics.

He said that the initial report showed that its main ingredient is the same as Artemisia annua.

“While the preparation at high dose showed activity in reducing the frequency of cough, it did not show any evidence that it has real curative properties against COVID-19.

“However, we shall continue to support all genuine efforts toward finding local COVID-19 cures,” Ehanire said.