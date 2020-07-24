Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has declared President Yoweri Museveni its candidate in the 2021 general elections.

Museveni came to power in 1986, after a guerrilla war.

By 2021, he would have spent 35 years in office and he would be 77 years old.

Tanga Odoi, chairperson of the NRM electoral commission told reporters that no other party member had paid nomination fees for the position of flag bearer in the polls.





The deadline of picking the nomination forms has expired.

Odoi also declared Museveni the party’s national chairman for the next five years.

Museveni on Monday, through his lawyers, picked the party’s nomination forms seeking to represent the party in the election.

He also sought nomination as the chairman of the party.

Legislators in 2017 voted to remove the age limit of 75, paving way for Museveni who turns 76 this year to run for the presidency in the 2021 polls.