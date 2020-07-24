Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch in tears as Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne battle for Coupe de France on Friday night.

With just a little over half an hour, Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major injury blow when striker Kylian Mbappe was hardly tackled by Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin as he looked to run through on goal.

With the manner with which Mbappe was brought down, it was clear he wouldn’t kick a ball anymore tonight.





However, this sparked a furious melee between both sets of players.

Perrin was initially booked for the challenge but after consulting the VAR monitor, referee Amaury Delerue upgraded his punishment to a red card.

After several minutes of treatment, the 21-year-old limped off the field still in obvious discomfort and looked close to tears as he headed straight down the tunnel, with Pablo Sarabia coming on his place.

He was later seen on crutches.

Though the severity of the injury is yet to be known but Mbappe’s participation in PSG’s remaining fixtures this season could now be in doubt.

Thomas Tuchel’s side faces Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final next week before a huge clash against Serie A outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Lisbon on August 12.