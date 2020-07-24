The All Progressives Congress(APC) said it has information about the impending mass defectionss from the PDP to its fold.

And it further attributed the recent and unintelligible ranting by the PDP to this reality.

The APC dropped this bombshell in a rebuke it made against the PDP, following PDP’s call for the resignation of President Buhari.

“How silly! Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents. We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clear the rot they foisted on the country”, APC’s deputy national secretary, Yekini Nabena said on Friday.





“Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP.

“It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold. Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?.

“We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the APC.

“As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way.

“But one thing is sure. Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods”.