Nigerian actress Lota Chukwu is urging her followers to not forget to live in the present while focusing on the future.

The actor who gained popularity after starring in popular Nigerian TV series, Jenifa’s Diary alongside Funke Akindele, Juliana Olayode, said she’s learning to be excited about things again.

Check her write up here.

Everyone tells you the danger of holding on to the past and not enjoying the present. What they don’t tell you is the tragedy of living your life solely for the future, so much so, you never bask in the present. — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) July 24, 2020





I want to learn to be excited about things again. I actually miss it. — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) July 24, 2020