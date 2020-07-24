Nigeria recorded 604 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing total infections reported to 38,948.

The Nigeria Centre f0r Disease Control stated this via its verified Twitter handle.

NDDC also noted that 16,061 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

However, 833 associated deaths have been reported so far.





Meanwhile, Lagos takes the lead while Oyo followed in the new cases recorded on Thursday.

See the state-by-state distribution of recorded infections in the country on Thursday below,

“Lagos – 203, Oyo – 87, FCT – 79, Edo – 41, Osun – 35, Ogun – 24, Rivers – 22, Kaduna – 22, Akwa Ibom – 20, Plateau – 18, Delta – 9, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 8, Enugu – 5, Kano – 5, Cross River – 5, Katsina – 4, Nasarawa – 3, Borno – 2, Ekiti – 2, and Bauchi – 1.