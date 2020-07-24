Big Brother Naija housemates Kiddwaya and Erica, Lilo and Eric are getting entangled in the house for different purposes.

The later are already a couple while the former are still taking their time although they are smitten by each other already.

Here’s what fans are saying about the season 5, 2020 reality stars.

Kiddwaya: at first I didn't want to be close to any lady in the house,I just wanna come here do my thing and move..

But I noticed she's such a cool and welcoming person her smile is contagious.

But I noticed she's such a cool and welcoming person her smile is contagious.

We are friends for now tho but I really don't mind taking it further!





Kiss each other or go to jail Eric and Lilo :

Forget Eric and Lilo, the guys that filmed this is a crazy commentator. 😂

I think Eric is waiting for big brother to say

I think Eric is waiting for big brother to say

"This is big brother Eric and Lilo kiss each other".

I think it's time to relocate from Nengi and Ozo ship to Kiddwaya and Erica ship.. I deserve peace of mind abeg, before those two ultimate light skin people gimme HBP

So Erica is narrating the movie Acrimony to Kiddwaya while they stay covered up on the couch. I'm here for this bond, I don't know about y'all.