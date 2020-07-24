By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Another three-storey building has collapsed at Ebute Metta area of Lagos Mainland, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

This is coming in just two weeks in which a three-storey building collapsed on Lagos Island, Lagos, killing three people and nine others rescued.

The incident occurred at 95, Abeokuta Street by Cemetry, Ebute Metta, around 1:10pm on Friday, with people reportedly trapped in the debris.





Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency received a distress call at about 1.10pm and that upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a three-storey building collapsed.

He said the cause of the collapse was not yet ascertained.

“Agency’s responders, LRU, Ambulance unit, LASAMBUS, LABSCA, Material Testing Agency,LASG fire service, Police, IKEDC are joint responders at the scene of incident.

He said search, rescue and recovery operations had been carried out and that an adult female, 30 years, had been rescued from the rubble using the agency’s DELSA equipment.

“Victim has been transferred to hospital. The area has been cordoned off, adjacent buildings are being checked for any damage. Further updates will be provided as required,” he said.