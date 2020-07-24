Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Friday made fresh appointments in his administration.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, who announced these and other appointments in a statement on Thursday, said all appointments take effect immediately. He added that the appointments are in line with the commitment of Governor Oyetola to good governance and all-inclusive government.

He named Mr Femi Adeniran, a foremost banker as his Special Adviser, Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA).

Similarly, the Governor named Mr Niyi Idowu, a seasoned Public Administrator, as Special Adviser, General Administration (Governor’s Office).





Others named as Special Advisers are: Hon. Kameel Oyedele, three-term State lawmaker (Legislative Matters); Hon. Oyintiloye Olatunbosun, another former State lawmaker (Civic Engagement) and Aremo Adelabu (Youths and Sports).

Governor Oyetola also named the incumbent Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, State of Osun Council, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation.

He also announced the following as Senior Special Assistants: Okunade Akeem, Commerce (Market Development); Wahab Oyeniyi (Mineral Resources); Bisi Ogunkale (Planning); and Aderoju Akano (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

Others are Bello Lukman, (Social Intervention Programmes); Adegboro Ilori (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); and Fasilat Bola Jimoh (Women and Children Affairs).

In a related development, the governor has named a foremost Pharmacist and former House Committee Chairman on Health Services for eight years, Hon. Leke Ogunsola, as the Chairman, Osun Primary Healthcare Development Board and Barrister Salman Adebayo Waliu as Commissioner, Osun Judicial Service Commission.

The governor also named Adegboyega Basheer Bello as the General Manager, Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

Bello, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Tax Practitioner and a Fellow, Chartered Credit Administrator, trained with one of the global Big 4 in the Accounting and Business Advisory world, KPMG, joining the firm straight from school.

Before joining politics, he worked in the Banking sector. He later left for the Oil and Gas industry, joining the Oando Group as Finance Manager and was promoted to the position of Chief Finance Officer Oando Downstream/Coordinating Executive West and Southern Africa Operations. He is expected to bring all the experiences garnered over the years to bear on his new assignment.

The governor charged all the new appointees to bring their various wealth of experiences garnered over the decades to bear on the discharge of their new responsibilities with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Find Below the Full List of the Appointees:

SPECIAL ADVISERS

1. Mr Femi Adeniran, SA, Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA).

2. Mr Niyi Idowu, SA, General Administration (Governor’s Office).

3. Hon. Kameel Oyedele, SA, Legislative Matters.

4.Hon. Oyintiloye Olatunbosun, SA, Civic Engagement.

5. Aremo Adelabu, SA, (Youths and Sports).

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

1.Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji, SSA, Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation.

2. Okunade Akeem, SSA, Commerce (Market Development)

3. Wahab Oyeniyi, SSA, Mineral Resources.

4. Bisi Ogunkale, SSA, Planning.

5. Aderoju Akano, SSA, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

6. Bello Lukman, SSA, Social Intervention Programmes.

7. Adegboro Ilori, SSA, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

8. Fasilat Bola Jimoh, SSA, Women and Children Affairs.

OTHERS

1.Hon. Leke Ogunsola, Chairman, Osun Primary Healthcare Development Board.

2. Barrister Salman Adebayo Waliu, Commissioner, Osun Judicial Service Commission.