By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Unai Emery has been appointed new manager of the Spanish football club, Villareal.

Villarreal, 5th on La Liga table, confirmed the appointment on their official website.





The 48-year-old former Arsenal coach signed a three-year deal with Villareal.

He will officially be presented to fans in a press conference on Monday afternoon, July 27.

On the official Villarreal website, a statement read: ‘Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons.

”The manager will be presented on Monday at 12:30 pm CEST in a press conference, which is exclusively open to media, which will take place in the Functions Room in the Preferencia Stand at the Estadio de la Cerámica (access by Gate 31).

”Unai Emery is a well-respected coach with vast experience in football around the world and has manager top-level clubs such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal FC. Furthermore, he also knows LaLiga perfectly, after two successful spells at Sevilla FC and Valencia CF.