By Jethro Ibileke

Another Edo cabinet member, commissioner for Environment and Sustainability. Mrs. Omoua Oni-Okpaku, has resigned from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s government.

She hails from the Owan (Afenmai) axis of Edo North of the state, where former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, hails from.

Her official resignation letter has not been made public, but sources said she has quit the cabinet.





Contacted on her mobile phone, a female voice which claimed to be Personal Assistant to the Commissioner, confirmed the story to be true.

When asked what were the reasons for the resignation, she simply responded: “only Oni-Okpaku herself can respond to that.”

A top government official who did not want to be mentioned, confirmed Oni-Okpaku’s resignation.

He however added that they have been doubting her total commitment to the government.

“I am also just hearing that, but in recent times we have been noticing her non-committal attitude to this government.”

Oni-Okpaku has joined the growing list of top members of the Obaseki-led Executive Council, who had resigned, after Obaseki switched to the PDP.

First to throw in the towel was Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, followed by the then Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu.

Ohanbamu said yesterday that he is working for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate.

Also, several Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have resigned in the past few weeks, as they declined to follow Obaseki to the PDP.