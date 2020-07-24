By Muhammad Nasir Bello/Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday 31 July as Eid-el-Kabir Sallah day and urged Muslims to observe prayers in mosques.

Abubakar, also the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council.

“In view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Juma’at Mosques.





“This, in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds.

“Also the Muslim Communities throughout the country to do same to help curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

” The Sultan declared Friday, July 31, as the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid-el-Kabir for the year” statement said.

Abubakar urged Muslim to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while wishing them happy Eid-el-Kabir.