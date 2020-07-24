Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has advised critics not to stress themselves over the defection of Yakubu Dogara to the All Progressives Congress.

Bashir noted that Dogara’s action was pure politics.

He stated that Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki left for the Peoples Democratic Party and Yakubu Dogara came to occupy his place in APC.

Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, alongside former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and some governors had left the APC for the PDP ahead of the 2019 general election.





Dogara was later reelected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP in 2019.

But the lawmaker sprang up a surprise on Friday when he visited the President at the Aso Villa in the company of the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, told reporters after the duo met with the President that Dogara was back to the APC and Buhari was excited at the development.

Buni Said: “They shouldn’t be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC and it is because the reason he left the APC is no more there.

“He (the President) welcomed him. He is happy with the development. That is what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party.”

Criticism, have, however, trailed the defection move of the former Chairman of the screening committee of the PDP for the 2020 Ondo governorship election.

However, while defending the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bashir Ahmad said he broke no law with his decision to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“That’s purely politics, no rule is broken here, Obaseki left and Dogara is back. That’s the law of this game when you leave, another will come and fill the space. And it will continue to be like that till the end of the game. The best, don’t stress yourself over it. Be moderate,” Bashir tweeted.