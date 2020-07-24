The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has killed 15 residents of Lagos in one day, taking the number of deaths in the state to 192.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of the 20 people killed on Thursday by the pandemic, Lagos accounted for 15 of them.

While Akwa Ibom recorded two deaths, Ebonyi, Kwara and Plateau recorded one death each.

However, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos as at Thursday stood at 14,009, with 2,075 recoveries recorded by the State.





The state now has 11,742 actives cases left to manage.

Nigeria, as at Thursday has total confirmed cases of Coronavirus put at 38,948, with 16,061 recoveries and 833 deaths.