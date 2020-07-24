American singer Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson have welcome a baby son, already named Win Harrison Wilson.
Wilson broke the news on Twitter on Friday, indicating the baby, weighing 8 pounds one ounce, was born on Thursday.
“Happy Birthday WIN!!!
“Mommy & Daddy Love You!
“Win Harrison Wilson
“7.23.2020
“8lbs 1 oz.
The baby is the couple’s second together, after they married in 2016.
On 28 April 2017, the couple had a daughter.
Ciara in a short-lived relationship with fellow singer Future had a son 19 May 2014, called Future Zahir Wilburn.
What do you think?