American singer Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson have welcome a baby son, already named Win Harrison Wilson.

Wilson broke the news on Twitter on Friday, indicating the baby, weighing 8 pounds one ounce, was born on Thursday.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!

“Mommy & Daddy Love You!

“Win Harrison Wilson

“7.23.2020

“8lbs 1 oz.

The baby is the couple’s second together, after they married in 2016.





On 28 April 2017, the couple had a daughter.

Ciara in a short-lived relationship with fellow singer Future had a son 19 May 2014, called Future Zahir Wilburn.