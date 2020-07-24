By Agency Reporter

Burglars have raided the home of Liverpool’s star Fabinho, while he was away celebrating his club’s Premier League title win.

According to reports, the Brazilian midfielder’s house in Formby was targeted while it was empty between 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and 4am Thursday morning.

The burglars were believed to have entered his home while he was at Anfield celebrating his club’s momentous trophy win.





Jewellery as well as a grey Audi RS6 – which was later found abandoned in the Wigan area – were taken in the raid, police said.

The player discovered his house had been broken into when he returned to the property, The Sun reported.

A Merseyside police spokesman said: “Detectives in Sefton are appealing for information following a burglary in Formby.

“Police were called to an address in the early hours of this morning when the occupants entered their house to find it had been burgled.”

Fabinho is not the only Liverpool player stung by burglars in recent times.

Number 10, Sadio Mane’s home was burgled during a game against Bayern Munich in 2019.

Before that Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Pepe Reina, Daniel Agger and Jerzy Dudek were among those targeted by thieves.