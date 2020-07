By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Sir Joseph Ari to serve as the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for another four years.

The approval was contained in a letter to the minister via the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, dated July 16, 2020.

PM NEWS recalls that Ari was first appointed in 2016 and has served for four years.





Meanwhile, his reappointment would begin by September 26, 2020.