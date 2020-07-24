Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House Representatives has left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dogara rejoined APC after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

Dogara came to the villa with the Interim APC Chairman, Governor Mala Mai Buni.

Buni told newsmen that Dogara has rejoined the APC after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.





Dogara had in January, 2019 in the build up to the 2019 general elections officially defected to the PDP from the APC when he read his defection letter on the floor of the House of Representatives.