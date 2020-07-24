Ahead of November election, Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in three states – Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

However, the new polls also showed that there is still a percentage of voters who are undecided or support a third party. They likely change their minds before the election.

In these three states, surveys show that Trump lacked voters support both in 2016 and now.

In Michigan, Biden is ahead by 9 points, supported mostly by female voters and citizens of colour, while support among men is divided between him and Trump, each with 45 percent. His job performance has the approval of 45 percent of the state’s voters.





In Minnesota, the support is split 51-38 percent in favour of Biden. Here, he leads among women, white voters with a college degree, seniors, and suburban voters.

While in Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 50-39 percent, supported mostly by voters under 35, suburban residents, and women. Trump claims support among rural voters and white citizens without a college degree.

Overall, the surveys show Biden is more trusted on handling race relations and the coronavirus situation, while the approval is split concerning economic issues.