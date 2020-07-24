By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate Princess said her birthday is in two days and she’s taken the time to highlight the birthday gifts she’ll be accepting.

Sharing a video of a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, and a Benz, the media personality, actor and entrepreneur said she wouldn’t mind any of these as she’s done with a Toyota.

The BBN star also revealed that a house, bank alerts in 6 figures, gold jewelry, Hermes or Gucci bags are also welcome.





Check on it:

‘Its my birthday in 2 days Guys…

And I would be looking forward to beautiful things

In case you are wondering what to gift me ~

You can get me a nice car I NEED IT. 🙈🙈 it doesn’t have to be Royce sha but any of the other slides would do 😍😍just definitely not a Toyota…I am done with that 🙄

~ you can buy me a house. Just a cute flat in a nice part of town🥰🥰

~ you can send me credit alerts …. in 6 zeros or more abeg😘

~you can also buy me a cute bag…dont have a Gucci or Hermes yet

You can buy me jewelry…i prefer gold not diamonds’