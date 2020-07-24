By Jennifer Okundia
Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate Princess said her birthday is in two days and she’s taken the time to highlight the birthday gifts she’ll be accepting.
Sharing a video of a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, and a Benz, the media personality, actor and entrepreneur said she wouldn’t mind any of these as she’s done with a Toyota.
The BBN star also revealed that a house, bank alerts in 6 figures, gold jewelry, Hermes or Gucci bags are also welcome.
Check on it:
‘Its my birthday in 2 days Guys…
And I would be looking forward to beautiful things
In case you are wondering what to gift me ~
You can get me a nice car I NEED IT. 🙈🙈 it doesn’t have to be Royce sha but any of the other slides would do 😍😍just definitely not a Toyota…I am done with that 🙄
~ you can buy me a house. Just a cute flat in a nice part of town🥰🥰
~ you can send me credit alerts …. in 6 zeros or more abeg😘
~you can also buy me a cute bag…dont have a Gucci or Hermes yet
You can buy me jewelry…i prefer gold not diamonds’
These are the daughters of Eve that cause men to commit atrocities just so they can satisfy their flamboyance. That’s why corruption will forever remain part and parcel of Nigeria. What man can afford this without corruption, this girl not being his wife. This girls have become so audacious. She won’t care about the source of the money from where she’s bought a luxury car, I’m sure. What is the quod pro quo?
God dey o.