The Bauchi Government House today scorned the movement of Yakubu Dogara, former House of Representatives speaker to the APC from PDP.

Chief of Staff to Governor Bala Mohammed, Ladan Salihu, a journalist, mocked the whole idea and described Dogara, “as a circumstantial member” of the PDP.

Then Salihu predicted that that the shift would amount into a dead-end for the former speaker.

Dogara out of PDP. He was a Circumstantial Member anyway…journey to dead-end. — Ladan Salihu (@LadanSalihu1) July 24, 2020





In a high political drama, Dogara, who left the APC in 2018, surfaced in Aso Rock today, with acting chairman Governor Mai Mala Buni, to meet President Buhari.

Dogara, 52, has not spoken, but Buni said he has officially joined APC.

Contrary to Ladan Salihu’s statement, Dogara claimed to be a founding member of PDP.

He has been the representative of of the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa constituency in the House of Representatives, since 2007.