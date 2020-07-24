YBNL star artiste Fireboy DML has dropped a new single dubbed ‘Eli.’ The record comes after his previously released single ‘New York City Girl’.

‘Eli’ talks about how much the singer has been engulfed in love that he’s now begging a priest Elijah to be saved from Delilah.

Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, is a Nigerian recording artiste signed to YBNL, a label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.

He released his debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps in 2019.



