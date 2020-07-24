The enforcement team of the Lagos State Physical Planning and Urban Development has shutdown 43 buildings, including 13 hotels on Lagos Airport Road.

The banks and others were said to have violated the physical planning law of Lagos State.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, in a statement issued by Mukaila Sanusi, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, said that the buildings, most of which are in use, were either built without planning permit or built without conforming to their approval order.

He emphasised that the area being an international gateway to Lagos State must not be allowed to be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical developments on Airport Road and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of the State.





“It is by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment” he said.

Salako urged those buying or renting properties to ensure that such properties had planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid their property being sealed.

The enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts commenced some weeks back to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State.

The government’s statement did not disclose the names of the banks and hotels shut for security reason.

Also at the enforcement operations are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Hon. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Adebayo Dipe and operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority(LASPPPA) Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.